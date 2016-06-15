Awesummly India's fastest short news app

Awesummly is India’s first AI powered fastest short news app. It brings news from around the world and multiple sources to the users in less than 80 words and that too at real time.

How is Awesummly different from any other news app

  • Awesummly is the fastest short news app in India
  • Awesummly brings short news instantly from around the world and at realtime
  • Awesummly will help you build your personal feed with the news you are interested in
  • Get more out of Awesummly with nightmode, bookmark, audio news and much more
  • Cricket live will take your cricket experience to the next level from live scores and commentary to live score notification
  • Awesummly is a completely ads free platform

Awesome Features

Short News

Stay updated with pocket-sized news in 60 words or less

Personalized Content

Our AI understands what you like reading and narrows down what’s important to you

Audio News

Listen to all the latest news in less than 1 minute

Instant News Update

Get all the news in your pocket at realtime

Offline Reading

Now you can read all the news even when there is no internet connection

Share with friends

Share and notify friends of news you find important

News Notifications

Get daily news notifications to stay updated with most important news

Live Cricket

Get live cricket score and commentary at real time

Watch video

Awesummly is a short news app that is a completely ad-free, lightweight, and brings you breaking short news from multiple national (India) and international sources. Awesummly gives you news in short for both, English and Hindi readers.

Read latest news by clicking on the news of your interest. Like, comment or share any news from the news card. Change the mood with night mode. Awesummly will change the way you consume news.

    Informaticien

    Adobe India

Simple, easy and precise. This app will give me my daily dose of news and info without wasting my time. I wonder how technology has replaced the news paper. Thank you guys for this awesome application.

    Software Engineer

    Healthkart

It's simply awesome. The new update is very attracting and awesome, just like it's name 😀. Reading news is now very easy and I can even listen to the main headlines while driving. Nice work guys 👍 keep it up.

    Student

    SPM College

Awesome application. Really loving this app...must have...

CEO, Awesummly
CMO, Awesummly
CTO, Awesummly
NLP/ML Engineer
Growth Hacker
Android Developer

The most awesome, instant short news app delivering pocket-sized news of your interest at realtime. #AurKoiNayiKhabar

Jiah Khan death case: Charges framed against actor Suraj Pancholi News

A sessions court on Tuesday framed charges against actor Suraj Pancholi for allegedly abetting the suicide of his then girlfriend 25-year old actor Jiah Khan in 2013. Jiah's mother, Rabia Khan, had sought that Pancholi be booked under charges including murder claiming that her daughter had not committed suicide but was killed. In 2016, the court had begun hearing arguments on framing of charges against Pancholi.

Government Scraps Its Decision, Says No Orange Coloured Passports

The government has scrapped its decision to come out with an orange colour passport for those who have not passed their Class 10 examination. This will also mean that the passports would continue to have the last page and could continue to be used as a valid proof of address. They have to get an 'Emigration clearance' certificate from the office of Protector of Emigrants before leaving India.

India sixth wealthiest country with total wealth of $8,230 billion: Report News

India has been ranked sixth in the list of wealthiest countries with total wealth of $8,230 billion, while the United States topped the chart, says a report by New World Wealth. According to the report, the United States is the wealthiest country in the world as the total wealth held in 2017 amounted to $64,584 billion, followed by China at the second place with $24,803 billion and Japan with $19,522 billion at third. Others in the list include United Kingdom (4th, $9,919 billion), Germany (5th, $9,660 billion), France (7th, $6,649 billion), Canada (8th, $6,393 billion), Australia (9th, $6,142 billion) and Italy (10th, $4,276 billion)

How does Awesummly summarize news?

Awesummy uses their own proprietary Natural Language Processing(NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms which can summarize any news article in 80 words or less preserving the context and the gist of the article.

How frequently the content gets updated?

Awesummly gets updated around the clock as news breaks. You can view all the latest news in short at almost real-time.

Do you accept freelance articles or photos and videos?

We do not accept ad hoc freelance contributions. If you would like to supply an idea for a story or a news-worthy photo or video (in which you hold the copyright), please use our Contact us section. Please note that you will not be paid for unsolicited story ideas or photographs.

Is there an app for my mobile device?

Yes. You can download the free Android version of the mobile app from Google Play store. We will also be releasing our IOS version in the coming weeks. We also have a Chrome Extension which can be used to summarize any article.

How does Awesummly protect my privacy?

We recognise the importance of protecting the privacy of personally identifiable information collected about our customers, including visitors to our website. The full text of the policy can be found by visiting our Privacy policy page.

Why is Awesummly better than other news app?

Awesummly is the fastest short news app and brings content from multiple sources across the globe and that too in short. Also, Awesummly is completely ads free.

